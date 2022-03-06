David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.