Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $0.33

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $135.20 million and $349,761.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.02 or 0.06758469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,080.40 or 1.00159706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 414,864,606 coins and its circulating supply is 414,412,001 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

