Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

