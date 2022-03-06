Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $444,250.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.54. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $117.93 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

