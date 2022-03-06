DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.