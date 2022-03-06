DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

