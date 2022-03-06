DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $58.78 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $58.78 million and $1.01 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.