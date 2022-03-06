Desjardins Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.45.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

