Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.04) to GBX 3,061 ($41.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,053.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,164.35. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

