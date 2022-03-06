Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €5.20 ($5.84) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of €12.77 ($14.34).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

