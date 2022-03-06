Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($84.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.78 ($75.03).

Shares of DPW opened at €41.15 ($46.24) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

