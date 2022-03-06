Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. 18,183,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,776,619. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 865,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 313,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,152,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

