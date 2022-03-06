DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will report $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $33.00 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $287.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

