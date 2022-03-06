Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

DSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

