Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 878,600 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digihost Technology in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Digihost Technology in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Digihost Technology in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Shares of DGHI stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Digihost Technology has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.