Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.33 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

