Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.33 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

