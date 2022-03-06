Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,736 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.33 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.