Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $126.33 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

