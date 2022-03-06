Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.
Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $126.33 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.
In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
