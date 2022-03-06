DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

DOCN traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 139,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

