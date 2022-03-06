Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of eXp World worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,833. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

