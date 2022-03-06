Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Saul Centers worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $823,650. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

