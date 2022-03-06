Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 739,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nokia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

