Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 186,525 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 186,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,774 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $828.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.58. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

