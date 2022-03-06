Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,626 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Albireo Pharma worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Albireo Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.