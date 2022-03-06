Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 199,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,990. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

