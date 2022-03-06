Diversified Trust Co Acquires 277 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

WFC opened at $48.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

