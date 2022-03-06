Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 766.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

