Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ESGU opened at $96.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

