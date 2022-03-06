Diversified Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $157.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

