Diversified Trust Co Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of AVY opened at $167.59 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.92 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

