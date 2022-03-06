Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.82.

Shares of COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.74. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.