DNB Asset Management AS Buys 92 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,008,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $377.36 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $229.50 and a 52-week high of $379.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day moving average of $338.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

