DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

