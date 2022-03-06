Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-$8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

