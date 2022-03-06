Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$66.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$48.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.69.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

