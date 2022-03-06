Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.60.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Domo has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

