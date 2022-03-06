Donaldson Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.71 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.