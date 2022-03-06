Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.67

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 131.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.