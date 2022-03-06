Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 100,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,025. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.