Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $74.68 on Friday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

