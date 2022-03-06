Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DYNT. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

