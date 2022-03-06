e-Gulden Trading Up 2% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $92.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00265762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,085 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,909 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

