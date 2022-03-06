Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,350. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

