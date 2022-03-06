Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

