Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
