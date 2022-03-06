ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.21. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

