ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.45.

ECN stock opened at C$5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

