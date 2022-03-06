Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 41,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,921 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

