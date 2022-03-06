Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 41,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,921 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
