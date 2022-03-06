Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 401,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.