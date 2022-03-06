Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.59. 2,034,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Edison International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

