Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 4,278,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

